Haryana Government Extends Mobile Internet Ban In Seven District Amid Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest

The Haryana government has prolonged the suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts until Wednesday due to the ongoing farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest. The affected districts include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa. This extension comes after previous suspensions on February 13, 15, 17, and 19.
According to the Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana, T V S N Prasad, the decision was made after assessing the current law and order situation in these districts, which remains critical and tense. Prasad highlighted the potential for disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets, and disturbance of public law and order due to the misuse of internet services for spreading inflammatory material and false rumors.
The order, issued under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, extends the suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge), and dongle services (except voice calls) in the specified districts until February 21.
The government aims to prevent any disturbance to peace and public order and intends to enforce the order until February 21.
The farmers' protest continues, with protesters stationed at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana. The 'Delhi Chalo' march faced obstacles from security forces, leading to clashes last week. Farmer leaders rejected the Centre's proposal regarding procurement of pulses, maize, and cotton at MSP for five years, deeming it unfavorable. They announced their plan to march towards the national capital on Wednesday.
In the recent round of talks, a panel of three Union ministers proposed the purchase of pulses, maize, and cotton crops by government agencies at MSP for five years, subject to an agreement with farmers. Alongside a legal guarantee of MSP, protesters demand the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm laborers, farm debt waiver, no increase in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases, justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation for the families of farmers who died during the previous agitation in 2020-21.