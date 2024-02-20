Haryana Government Extends Mobile Internet Ban In Seven District Amid Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest

The government aims to prevent any disturbance to peace and public order and intends to enforce the order until February 21.

The farmers' protest continues, with protesters stationed at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana. The 'Delhi Chalo' march faced obstacles from security forces, leading to clashes last week. Farmer leaders rejected the Centre's proposal regarding procurement of pulses, maize, and cotton at MSP for five years, deeming it unfavorable. They announced their plan to march towards the national capital on Wednesday.