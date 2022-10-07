Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Haryana CM Pays Obeisance At Gurdwara Nada Sahib In Panchkula

Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters the day the Supreme Court upheld the validation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, he had decided to visit the gurdwara. "I had decided to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Nada Sahib to thank Waheguru ji.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar File Photo

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 10:14 pm

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Nada Sahib in Panchkula and attended the 'Akhand Path' there.

Khattar told reporters the day the Supreme Court upheld the validation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, he had decided to visit the gurdwara. "I had decided to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Nada Sahib to thank Waheguru ji," he said.

Responding to a question regarding the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, he said a 41-member ad hoc committee was formed earlier and it had been given 18 months time.

"Now such a provision will be made in the Act that if the committee is not able to work full time due to any reasons, including any orders of the court, then the government will have the right to form a new ad hoc committee," he said.

Khattar said the tenure of the new ad hoc committee will remain the same as 18 months or till the election process is completed. After the completion of the election process, the committee would hand over all its functioning to the new committee, added the chief minister.

Khattar that the Sant Mahapurush Vichar Prasar Yojana has been started by the state government to ensure maximum publicity of the teachings of saints and great men. Later in the day, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, Khattar attended a state-level programme organised at Chaudhary Devi Lal Stadium, Gohana.

According to an official statement, during the function, the chief minister announced that reservations in hostel accommodations will be given to the schools and college students belonging to the SC community and disadvantaged groups.

He also said the government will soon implement a 'zero dropout policy', so that no child shall be deprived of education. He also announced that the two new hostels to be constructed in the state will be named after Maharshi Valmiki.

In view of the enforcement of the model code of conduct in 10 districts for the first phase of elections of three tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions, the announcements will be applicable for the areas outside the code of conduct.

In his inaugural address, the chief minister said propagating the thoughts and teachings of saints and great men in society is the need of the hour. It should be ensured that each one of us follows the teachings of great men, he added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

