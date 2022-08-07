Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Post Offices Selling National Flag At Nominal Rates

Post offices across West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands are selling the national flag at a nominal rate as a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

undefined
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign (Representative image) Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 5:04 pm

As part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by the Centre to encourage the citizens to hoist the tricolor from August 13 to 15, a total of 9,087 post offices across West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are selling the National flag at a nominal price.

Around 90,000 national flags were sold from the post offices from August 1 till date in the West Bengal circle, an India Post official told PTI. The national flag has been made available across the extensive network of post office counters for easy availability and prompt doorstep delivery for online orders, the Department of Posts, West Bengal circle, said in a statement Sunday. The price of each national flag is Rs 25.

Related stories

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena Flags Off 'Tiranga' Bicycle Rally

Plan To Hoist 17 Lakh Tricolours Atop Houses In Thane District Under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Delhi University To Organise 'Tiranga Yatra' On August 10

Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to encourage the citizens to hoist the National flag at their residences from August 13-15 and to instill a deep feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people on completion of 75 years of Independence, the statement said.

Apart from designated post office counters, orders can be placed online at www.epostoffice.gov.in. 

Tags

National Har Ghar Tiranga National Flag India Post Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 75 Years Of Independence
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Neeraj Bhai Is My Brother: Arshad Nadeem

Neeraj Bhai Is My Brother: Arshad Nadeem

CWG 2022, Day 9: Get India's Full Schedule

CWG 2022, Day 9: Get India's Full Schedule