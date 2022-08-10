Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Gujarat Reports 678 New Covid-19 Cases, 4 Deaths; Active Tally At 5,321

Fresh Covid Cases in Gujarat

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 9:06 pm

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 678 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 12,63,278, while four fresh deaths linked to the infection pushed up the toll to 10,985 in the state, said the health department.

With 1,082 coronavirus patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries rose to 12,46,972, leaving the state with 5,321 active cases, said the department in a release.

Of the four COVID-19 patients who succumbed during the day, two died in Ahmedabad and one each in Gandhinagar and Bharuch, said the release. Of the 5,321 active cases, 12 patients are on ventilator support, it said.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 195 new cases, Vadodara 94, Gandhinagar 69, Surat 57 and Amreli 26, among others, said the department. In terms of vaccination against coronavirus, 1.93 lakh people received their shots on Wednesday, pushing up the number of doses administered so far in the state to 11.93 crore, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,63,278, new cases 678, death toll 10,985, discharged 12,46,972, active cases 5,321, people tested so far - figures not released.

(With PTI inputs)

