Gujarat: Over 300 Govt School Teachers Went On Unauthorised Leave, 99 Left Country In Five Years

As many as 347 teachers of state-run primary schools in Gujarat had gone on unauthorised leave without informing the authorities in the last five years; the state government informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.



At least 99 out of 347 teachers had moved abroad during the period of their unauthorised absence from duty, state Education Minister Jitu Vaghani told the House. The data was shared by the minister in a booklet of "unstarred questions" in response to a question by Congress MLA Punja Vansh.



As many as 128 such absent teachers were dismissed from service as a disciplinary action, while 70 were served notice by the department for staying away from duty for a significant time without informing the government, it was stated. In his written reply, Vaghani also informed the House that 13 teachers were served a charge sheet following a departmental inquiry.



As per the data, 101 government teachers went on unauthorised leave in 2019-20, 78 in 2018-19, 62 in 2017-18, 44 in 2016-17 and 62 in 2015-16.

