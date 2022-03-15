Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Gujarat: Over 300 Govt School Teachers Went On Unauthorised Leave, 99 Left Country In Five Years

At least 99 out of 347 teachers had moved abroad during the period of their unauthorised absence from duty, state Education Minister Jitu Vaghani told the House.

Gujarat: Over 300 Govt School Teachers Went On Unauthorised Leave, 99 Left Country In Five Years
Government school teachers.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 11:33 pm

As many as 347 teachers of state-run primary schools in Gujarat had gone on unauthorised leave without informing the authorities in the last five years; the state government informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. 
       

At least 99 out of 347 teachers had moved abroad during the period of their unauthorised absence from duty, state Education Minister Jitu Vaghani told the House. The data was shared by the minister in a booklet of "unstarred questions" in response to a question by Congress MLA Punja Vansh.
       

As many as 128 such absent teachers were dismissed from service as a disciplinary action, while 70 were served notice by the department for staying away from duty for a significant time without informing the government, it was stated. In his written reply, Vaghani also informed the House that 13 teachers were served a charge sheet following a departmental inquiry.
       

Related stories

Lasting Colours: Widows Celebrate Holi At Vrindavan Temple

Phobia Not Limited To Just Just Some Religions: India Reacts To UN Adopting 'Int'l Day To Combat Islamophobia'

LeT Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Pulwama

As per the data, 101 government teachers went on unauthorised leave in 2019-20, 78 in 2018-19, 62 in 2017-18, 44 in 2016-17 and 62 in 2015-16.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Gujarat Teachers School Teachers Indian Teachers Gandhinagar Indian City Indians India Schools Government School Gandhinagar Gujarat India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Covid-19 Surge Sets Panic In Hong Kong

Covid-19 Surge Sets Panic In Hong Kong

Sex work is like any other work

Sex work is like any other work