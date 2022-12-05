Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Gujarat All Set For Second Phase Polls; 2.5 Crores Voters To Determine Fate Of 833 Candidates

93 constituencies spread across 14 states are going to be polled today that will determine fates of heavyweight leaders like CM Bhupendra Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Hardik Patel.

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 7:59 am

Gujarat is all set to go for the second phase of polling today as 93 constituencies across central and northern part of the state will vote to determine the fate of 833 candidates. The first phase of the polling was conducted on December 1.

The polling will start at 8 am and will go till 5 pm in the evening. 2.5 crores eligible voters are supposed to vote in 26, 409 polling stations spread across 14 districts. As per the reports there are 29,000 presiding officers and 84,000 polling officers stationed in the polling stations to conduct peaceful voting.

Notably, there are 651 women-friendly polling stations and 93 polling stations have recruited people with disabilities. Also, another 93 stations have been marked as eco-friendly. According to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, EC is bound to make the polling stations accessible to the disabled persons.

According to the state election commission, among 833 candidates fighting today, 764 are men and 69 are women.

The contending parties, as per the model of conduct wrapped up their campaigns by Saturday evening. There are though 61 parties that have fielded candidates, the major contest is expected to be between BJP and AAP. Whereas both of the main parties are fighting in 93 seats, Congress has fielded candidates in 90 seats and its ally NCP is fighting in 3.

Today’s contest is politically significant to lookout for as the heavyweight candidates like the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Congress leader Jignesh Mevani and BJP leader Hardik Patel are on toes to fix their electoral future.

Mevani, who earlier fought as an independent candidate from Vadgam (SC) recently joined Congress and fighting as one of the main party faces in the state. Hardik Patel on the other hand crossed the fence to join BJP from Congress, few months ahead of the polls and is fighting from Viramgam constituency in Ahmedabad.

In an early morning tweet Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed to the voters to vote for the party that can ensure peace and prosperity to the people.

In the first phase 63.31% people had cast their democratic franchise, as per the final reports of the Election commission.

