Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Gujarat Adds 871 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 6,246

As many as 1,031 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 12,41,363 and leaving the state with 6,246, said the release.

Fresh Covid Cases in Gujarat Photo: PTI

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 9:50 pm

Gujarat added 871 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 12,58,581, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, said the Health Department. With one more coronavirus-related death reported during the day, the toll rose to 10,972, said the department in a release.

As many as 1,031 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 12,41,363 and leaving the state with 6,246, said the release. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,58,581, new cases 871, deaths 10,972, discharged 12,41,363, active cases 6,246, people tested so far - figures not released.

(With PTI inputs)

