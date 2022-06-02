Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Guj: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Chemical Plant In Vadodara, 7 Workers Hospitalised, 700 People In Vicinity Shifted To Safety

"Efforts are on to douse the massive fire, in which no injury has been reported. Seven workers who had inhaled the smoke were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. As a precaution, nearly 700 people living in the rural areas adjoining the factory have been shifted to safer places," Vadodara Collector RB Barad said.

Guj: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Chemical Plant In Vadodara, 7 Workers Hospitalised, 700 People In Vicinity Shifted To Safety
Fire in factory

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 10:22 pm

A portion of Deepak Nitrite's chemical manufacturing facility in Nandesari industrial area on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat was engulfed by a major fire on Thursday evening, said officials.

Seven workers have been hospitalised after inhaling smoke, while some 700 people living in the vicinity of the factory have been shifted to safer places, officials said.

Related stories

Neymar Scores Twice As Brazil Start 2022 FIFA World Cup Preparations With 5-1 Rout Of South Korea

Chhattisgarh Sees 8 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 62

DU Asks Deans Of Faculties To Submit FYUP Syllabus By June 10

"Efforts are on to douse the massive fire, in which no injury has been reported. Seven workers who had inhaled the smoke were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. As a precaution, nearly 700 people living in the rural areas adjoining the factory have been shifted to safer places," Vadodara Collector RB Barad said.

A Vadodara fire brigade official said a powerful explosion also occurred when the fire started spreading in the factory during the evening, adding that 10 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze. The district collector said the cause of the fire was not known as yet.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Gujarat Factory Fire Casualties Infrastructural Damage Vadodara Gujarat
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

Watch Livingstone's Massive Six In T20 Blast

Watch Livingstone's Massive Six In T20 Blast