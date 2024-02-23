The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology might reportedly send a notice to Google concerning its Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform ‘Gemini’ over its “malicious” response to a question about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A user on microblogging platform X posted screenshots of what he claimed was a difference in responses generated by the AI platform on the same question asked about PM Modi, former US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The AI response generated to the question “Is Modi a fascist”, as per the screenshots scared by the user, was: “He has been accused of implementing policies that some experts have characterised as fascist.” However, when the same question was asked about former US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the AI tool refused to give any clear answer.
"Note how Gemini has been trained, for American non-allies, American allies and Americans? Shame
@Google," a user wrote.
"This #GeminiAI from @google is not just woke, it's downright malicious @GoogleIndia. The GOI should take note," another user wrote in response to the above post.
Reacting to these, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said these are "direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code."
Reacting to the situation, a senior government official disclosed, “Gemini had earlier also presented a user with an objectionable response... and the fresh responses on PM Modi have been the trigger for issuing the notice," as reported by The Indian Express.
Earlier, Google decided to temporarily stop its Gemini AI chatbot's image generation function after Google apologised for "inaccuracies" found in the historical depictions generated by the chatbot.