Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Government Should Compensate Farmers For Damage Caused By Rain: Hooda

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded on Friday that the state government pay compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged due to incessant rain in the past two days.

File photo of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda
File photo of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 10:43 pm

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded on Friday that the state government pay compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged due to incessant rain in the past two days.

"Every farmer has suffered a loss of thousands of rupees due to the destruction of standing paddy crop. Due to waterlogging, all crops, including paddy, have been damaged. In such a situation, the government should immediately get the 'girdawari' (survey) done and give compensation to the farmers,” he said.

Hooda said the rain has exposed the government's claims of development.

"Today everything from the farmer's field to the modern city of Gurugram is submerged. Farmers and common people are feeling helpless. The government should make arrangements for drainage at the earliest,” he stated. 

Hooda said farmers had suffered losses due to bad weather earlier as well.

"But till now they have not been compensated for the damage caused due to heavy rains, hailstorms, and waterlogging. Neither the government nor insurance companies came forward to help the farmers in times of trouble,” Hooda, the Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, said in a statement.

Hooda further said despite repeated demands, the government has not yet started the procurement of paddy.

"Because of this, paddy with a rate of Rs 2,060 is being purchased at Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,800 per quintal. The same is the case with millet farmers. Neither MSP of millet is being given by the government nor are farmers being compensated through the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana, as announced by the government,” he said.

Related stories

After G-23 Meeting, Rahul Gandhi Meets Congress Veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Rahul Gandhi Meets Bhupinder Singh Hooda A Day After Dissenters' G-23 Meeting

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Senior Congress Leader Haryana Bad Weather Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana Modern City Of Gurugram Leader Of The Opposition
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming