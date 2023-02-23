Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Goa Welcomes Centre's Decision To Approve Establishment Of Mhadei Water Authority

Goa Welcomes Centre's Decision To Approve Establishment Of Mhadei Water Authority

PRAWAH will enable the compliance and implementation of the award and decisions of  the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal.

File photo of Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Pramod Sawant welcomed the Union cabinet's decision to approve the establishment of  `PRAWAH'

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 8:38 am

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday welcomed the Union cabinet's decision to approve the establishment of  `PRAWAH' or the Mhadei Water Authority.

PRAWAH will enable the compliance and implementation of the award and decisions of  the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal.
Sawant tweeted “I thank the Union Government led by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for approving the establishment of the

PRAWAH (Mhadei Water Authority) in today's cabinet meeting. This has been one of our primary demands and we wholeheartedly welcome the decision.”

In a subsequent tweet, the chief minister said, “The establishment of the authority will help in preventing illegal diversion of water. It also reaffirms the fact that Union Govt will not allow any injustice on Goa.” 

Goa and Karnataka have crossed swords over the diversion of the water of the Mhadei river. 

The Union government recently approved the Detailed Project Report submitted by Karnataka on its plan to construct dams at Khalsa and Bhanduri tributories of the river. 

The Goa government is opposed to these projects, fearing that they would divert the state's share of Mhadei water.

