Goa Celebrates Holi With Day-Long Parties, Traditional Fervour

Just out of the election mode, Goa was drenched in a riot of colours on Friday as local residents and tourists alike participated in the festival with great enthusiasm amid a big drop in coronavirus cases and the absence of restrictions.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, basking in the victory of his party BJP in the just-concluded Assembly polls in Goa, played Holi with his family members at his home in Sanquelim town, 40km from the state capital Panaji.

Sawant posted a picture on social media wherein he is seen covered in colours accompanied by his wife, daughter and other family members.

Joyous spirit pervaded the Goa streets on the festival of colours since morning as people organised Holi parties across various destinations, including the coastal belt. Various shacks organised day-long parties on beaches, where local residents and tourists gathered in large numbers.

A senior police officer said the Holi celebrations went off smoothly, and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the state. “We had made elaborate arrangements to avoid any law and order problem, but the celebrations went off peacefully,” he said.

One of the major celebrations was held in the state capital's Azad Maidan by the Panjim Shigmotsav Samiti. The venue was decorated by committee members who took the blessings of Goddess Mahalaxmi before starting the celebration.

Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserratte also participated in the Holi celebration at the Azad Maidan. Goa is currently celebrating 'Shigmo', a spring festival.

Like other parts of the country, the coastal state has also registered a big drop in daily coronavirus cases in recent weeks. Goa was in the grip of the third coronavirus wave in January.

With PTI inputs.