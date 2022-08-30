Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ganesh Chaturthi: Permission Not Granted For Celebrations At Idgah Maidan In Bengaluru, SC Orders Status Quo

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit Tuesday constituted the three-judge bench in the Supreme Court to hear a plea by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the High Court's order which allowed the use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 7:11 pm

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru and ordered status quo on land by both parties.  

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee asked the parties to approach the Karnataka High Court for the resolution of the dispute. 

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit Tuesday constituted the three-judge bench in the Supreme Court to hear a plea by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the High Court's order which allowed the use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

"The issues raised in the Special Leave Petition may be agitated by both parties before the High Court. In the meanwhile, the status quo as of today will be maintained by both sides. SLP is disposed of," the bench also comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and M M Sundresh said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the order of the High Court.

Related stories

Mumbai Set To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Free Of All Curbs

Preparations For Ganesh Chaturthi Festival In Full Swing Across India

Ganesh Chaturthi: Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya And Other TV Stars Say Goodbye To Ganpati

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking the use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Supreme Court Ganesh Chaturthi Idgah Maidan Bengaluru Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations CJI Justice U U Lalit
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'