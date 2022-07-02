Mohammad Zubair: Fresh Charges Against Journalist Include Criminal Conspiracy And Evidence Destruction

The Delhi Police on Saturday pressed fresh charges against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair who was arrested recently in a case related to an alleged objectionable tweet in 2018.

Delhi Police listed criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence as the newly added charges while producing Zubair at the Patiala House court.The new charges have been added along with Section 35 of the FCRA or Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

"Criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence charges added to the FIR along with Section 35 of the FCRA," the Delhi Police told the Patiala House court.

Delhi Police has also sought 14 days of judicial custody for the journalist. Zubair's lawyer, meanwhile, has moved bail application before the court.

Addition of criminal conspiracy to the FIR also made way for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe the money laundering angle.

Special Cell of the Delhi Police initially pressed charges of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Mohammad Zubair.

Zubair's tweet apparently showed an image of a hotel signboard repainted from “Honeymoon Hotel” to “Hanuman Hotel”. The image is a screenshot from the 1983 Hrishikesh Mukherjee Bollywood classic 'Kissi Se Na Kehna'. the film was cleared by the Censor Board at the time.

In the tweet, Zubair had written, "Before 2014: Honeymoon Hotel, After 2014: Hanuman Hotel", in an apparent dig to the BJP government that came into power in 2014.

The incident, which coincided with the G7 Summit in Germany attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which stressed the need for safeguarding freedom of press and civil society, has drawn flak from the media, press bodies as well as a host of Opposition leaders.