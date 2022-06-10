Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Fire In UPSC Building In Delhi Turns Out To Be Mock Drill

Four to five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.  

Representative image Representative image

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 4:59 pm

A fire that was reported on the fourth floor of Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) building on Shahjahan Road in Central Delhi on Friday afternoon turned out to be a mock drill. 

While the fire department initially said the fire was reported at around around 3.10 pm, it later confirmed that it was indeed a mock dill. 

The mock drill came after a spurt of fire incidents in Delhi in recent weeks. Besides the fire in Delhi's Mundka in which at least 27 people died, there have been fires in Jhandewalan market that reportedly gutted a shop and in a factory in Delhi's Mustafabad area where a 42-year-old man was killed and six others were injured. 

(With PTI inputs)

