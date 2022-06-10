Fire In UPSC Building In Delhi Turns Out To Be Mock Drill

A fire that was reported on the fourth floor of Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) building on Shahjahan Road in Central Delhi on Friday afternoon turned out to be a mock drill.

While the fire department initially said the fire was reported at around around 3.10 pm, it later confirmed that it was indeed a mock dill.

Four to five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The mock drill came after a spurt of fire incidents in Delhi in recent weeks. Besides the fire in Delhi's Mundka in which at least 27 people died, there have been fires in Jhandewalan market that reportedly gutted a shop and in a factory in Delhi's Mustafabad area where a 42-year-old man was killed and six others were injured.

(With PTI inputs)