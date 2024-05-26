National

Delhi: 3 People Die After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Krishna Nagar

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the fore officials had rescued 13 people from the burning building but three of the could not survive.

Fire breaks out in Delhi building
info_icon

A massive fire broke out at a residential building in Krishna Nagar area of East Delhi in early hours of Sunday killing at least three people.

Garge told the media, "We received a call of fire at 2.35 am from Krishna Nagar. The fire was doused at 7.20 am. Total five fire tenders were rushed to the spot."

"A total of 13 people were rescued but three were declared dead," he added.

