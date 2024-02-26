Farmers' Tractor Rally In Noida Today, Traffic Woes Expected; Singhu, Tikri Borders Partially Cleared | Latest

Protesting farmers are holding a tractor march today along the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district (Noida), for which Police has put up elaborate security arrangements that are likely to lead to traffic snarls.
Farmers have planned to take out the tractor march along the Yamuna Expressway, Luharli Toll Plaza and Mahamaya Flyover, reports said.
To ensure no untoward incident takes place, the Delhi-Noida border has been sealed with barricades for the tractor rally organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and a traffic advisory has been issued over potential disruptions and diversions in the Delhi-Noida border region due to security checks.
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have also been implemented at key entry and exit points of Delhi and Noida.
Farmers' Protest | Latest Updates
Tractor Rally Today, Traffic Advisory On
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have called for a tractor march today along the Yamuna Expressway, from Mehndipur in Rabupura to Falaida.
The farmers' bodies have planned to take the tractor march through the Yamuna Expressway, Luharli Toll Plaza, and Mahamaya Flyover.
As part of traffic restrictions and diversions issued by Noida Police for the tractor rally, vehicles traveling from Chilla border to Delhi can use the Sector 14A flyover via Golchakkar Chowk Sector-15, while those coming from the DND border can use the elevated route via the Film City flyover in Sector 18.
Vehicles from Kalindi border can move through Mahamaya flyover via Sector 37.
For commuters using Yamuna Expressway, police have advised using alternative routes and use of metro to minimise inconvenience. Goods vehicles on specific routes will face restrictions, and drivers are advised to consider alternative paths to reach their destinations.
Police Partially Remove Blockages At Singhu, Tikri Borders
As the farmers halted their proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march towards the national capital, the Delhi police on Sunday arranged a pathway for the commuters by removing a portion of blocks at the Singhu and Tikri borders.
"We are removing a portion of the barrier from Point-A to Point-B for the commuters. The deployment of police and paramilitary forces will ensure strict vigil round the clock. Force deployment will stay in place. Vehicle movement will not be allowed for now," a senior police officer said.
Delhi police removed two huge cement barriers on Sunday for those commuters who walk towards Delhi using a small passage at the Singhu and Tikri borders.
Farmer leaders on Friday announced that their protest march is on hold till February 29 and that the future course of action regarding the stir will be decided on that day.
Hundreds of farmers, however, are still camping at mainly the Shambhu and Khanauri borders between Punjab and Haryana in a bid too proceed to Delhi.
The Delhi Police has directed the security personnel deployed at the city's Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border points to stay alert. They also conducted mock drills.
Delhi Police officials said the security personnel deployed at the three borders were asked to stay on alert and to keep strict vigil.
What Are Farmers Demanding
The protesting farmers are demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha is spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation along with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political).
Apart from MSP, farmers are advocating for the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and laborers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases, justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of farmers who died during the previous agitation in 2020-21.