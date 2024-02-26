Farmers' Tractor Rally In Noida Today, Traffic Woes Expected; Singhu, Tikri Borders Partially Cleared | Latest

Farmers have planned to take out the tractor march along the Yamuna Expressway, Luharli Toll Plaza and Mahamaya Flyover, reports said.

To ensure no untoward incident takes place, the Delhi-Noida border has been sealed with barricades for the tractor rally organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and a traffic advisory has been issued over potential disruptions and diversions in the Delhi-Noida border region due to security checks.