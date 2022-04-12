Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Executive Engineer Nabbed While Taking Rs 13 Lakh Bribe In Rajasthan

The accused, Yagyadutt Viduva, works as an executive engineer at National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the ACB official said.

Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 4:08 pm

An executive engineer was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 13 lakh in Rajasthan's Pali district on Tuesday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.

ACB, Director General, Bhagwan Lal Soni, in a statement said that a search operation is on at Viduva's residence and other places.

ACB, Director General, Bhagwan Lal Soni, in a statement said that a search operation is on at Viduva's residence and other places.

The owner of the construction company, who is carrying out work on National Highway No-8 Beawar-Gomti, has filed a complaint against the engineer, he said.

In his complaint, the owner alleges that Viduva demanded bribe of Rs 13 lakh for clearing his dues and letting his firm work uninterruptedly, the ACB said.

The accused had already taken an Apple company laptop as a bribe, the complainant alleged.

The ACB after verifying the complaint, laid a trap on Tuesday, and caught the accused red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 13 lakh from the complainant, officials said.

The laptop was also recovered from the accused, they said.

