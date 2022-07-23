Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Excise Policy: Delhi BJP Holds Protest, Demands Manish Sisodia's Resignation

Lt Governor VK Saxena recently recommended a CBI probe into Excise Policy 2021-22 over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

BJP protest in New Delhi Photo: PTI

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 7:36 pm

The Delhi BJP on Saturday staged a protest near Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence here demanding his resignation over the alleged corruption in implementation of the city government's new excise policy.

During the protest, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government was involved in "massive" corruption to benefit liquor companies. Lt Governor VK Saxena recently recommended a CBI probe into Excise Policy 2021-22 over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

The enquiry recommended by Saxena was based on a report of Delhi chief secretary in which role of excise minister was also under the scanner. Sisodia is also the excise minister in AAP government in Delhi.

"In the excise policy of the Kejriwal government, the liquor licensees were earlier provided 2.5 per cent commission that was raised to 12.5 per cent for direct benefit of 10 per cent to liquor mafia," Gupta claimed.

He said by allowing liquor shops in residential areas, schools and religious places, the government violated all moral norms and rules. Leader of Opposition, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, alleged there was a scam of thousands of crores in operation of the excise policy and demanded Sisodia's resignation.

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday defended Sisodia, saying he was a "hardcore honest man" and claimed that he could be arrested in some fake case. 

The Excise policy 2021-22 was prepared on the recommendations of a group of ministers headed by Sisodia. It came into operation from November, 2021. Private companies opned 849 liquor vends across the city divided into 32 zones. 

(With PTI Inputs)

National Delhi Excise Policy Delhi BJP Holds Protest Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta Delhi BJP Corruption In Implementation Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
