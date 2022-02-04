Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Elgar Case: Varavara Rao Gets Time Till Feb 28 To Surrender

Rao (83), an accused in the case, was granted temporary bail for health reasons by the high court in February 2021. 

Elgar Case: Varavara Rao Gets Time Till Feb 28 To Surrender
Varavara Rao gets time till February 28 to surrender. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 6:39 pm

The Bombay High Court on Friday extended till February 28 the time granted to poet-activist Varavara Rao to surrender in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

He was to surrender on September 5, but filed a plea seeking an extension of the bail and later filed another application seeking permanent bail on the ground of ill-health. Since then, the high court has extended the time given to him for surrendering before the Taloja prison authorities in Navi Mumbai several times on various grounds.

Related stories

Elgar Parishad Case: Stan Swamy On Ventilator, NHRC Sends Notice To Maharashtra

Elgar Parishad Case: Activist Stan Swamy, 84, Passes Away

Elgar Parishad Case: Accused ‘Wanted To Wage War Against India,’ Says NIA

As per the last order, Rao was to surrender on February 5. His bail applications were mentioned by the lawyers for urgent hearing on Friday before a bench of Justices S S Shinde and N R Borkar.

The bench then deferred the deadline for surrender to February 28, 2022. Rao's bail applications are likely to be heard in coming weeks. 

The case, now being handled by the National Investigation Agency, relates to 'Elgar Parishad', a conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which according to Pune Police was funded by the Maoists. The inflammatory speeches made there led to violence at the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial the next day, the police had alleged.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Elgar Parishad Case Bombay High Court National Investigation Agency (NIA) Bhima Koregaon Maoists/Naxals
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Covid-19 | Vaccine Effectiveness Of 99.3 Per Cent Found In Fully Jabbed Individuals: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Covid-19 | Vaccine Effectiveness Of 99.3 Per Cent Found In Fully Jabbed Individuals: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

 UP Polls: Police Arrests 2 For Attack On AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Muscular Nationalism: India’s Contest Over Memory

Kerala To Commence Offline Classes For Students From Feb 7

UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Working For ‘Corporate Friends’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Dancers perform as an image is projected inside Olympic Stadium prior to the start of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Idols of Goddess Saraswati kept in Kumartuli.

Idols Of Goddess Saraswati In Kumartuli Ahead Of Basant Panchami

Actress Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in a still from the 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' trailer.

In Pics: Here's A Look At Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer