EC Seeks 3.4 Lakh CAPFs For Deployment In LS Polls, Assembly Elections In 4 States

The Election Commission (EC) has sought 3.4 lakh Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel for deployment in a phased manner during the upcoming Lok Sabha election and Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.

The EC has also sought adequate rolling stocks with all appropriate facilities in the trains, thereby ensuring hassle-free mobilisation and a timely movement of the forces to perform election duties.