Earthquake Of 5.7 Magnitude Along Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Hits Jammu And Kashmir

According to the officials, strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir at 9.45 AM. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 11:09 am

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

So far, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 9.45 am, was at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border. Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The officials said the quake hit at latitude 36.34 degrees north and longitude 71.05 degrees east at a depth of 181 km.

The tremors caused panic among people who rushed out of their homes.

However, there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, the officials said. 

