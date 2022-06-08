Nupur Sharma Gets Support From Far Right Dutch MP After Al-Qaida Threat

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma found unwavering support from Dutch MP Geert Wilders as he stood squarely behind her amid extreme reactions and backlash from the Islamic nations and threat from the terror outfit Al Qaeda for her controversial statements about Prophet Muhammad.

Geert Wilders, the founder of the Party for Freedom, the third-largest party in the country, is a far-right political leader hailing from The Netherlands. He has been spearheading the party in the House of Representatives since 1998. Wilders is also known for his criticism of Islam.

In light of the recent controversy involving BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, the Dutch MP called on Indians to never "give in to Islamic terrorists like Al Qaida as they represent barbarism".

'Never give in to Islamic terrorists like Al-Qaida, they represent barbarism. The whole Indian nation should rally around #napursharma now and support her. Al Qaida and the Taliban put me on the their hitlist years ago. One lesson: never bow for terrorists. Never.'. he tweeted.

He also tweeted, " It is ridiculous that Arab and Islamic countries are angered by Indian politician #NupurSharma @NupurSharmaBJP for speaking the truth about Prophet Mohammad.

“Appeasement never works. It’ll only make things worse. So my dear friends from India, don’t be intimidated by islamic countries. Stand up for freedom and be proud and steadfast in defending your politician #NupurSharma [sic],” he said in a subsequent tweet.

Citing that the Islamic nations had no democracy, rule of law, or freedom and claiming that they have persecuted minorities and disrespected human rights like no one else, he termed the protesting nations as 'hypocrites'.

Al-Qaeda threatens India over remarks on Prophet Muhammad

In light of the recent controversy, the terror outfit Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), issued a letter where they have warned off carrying out suicide bombing attacks in Indian cities as a response to the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

In a threat letter issued on June 6, Al Qaeda stated, " We shall kill those who affront our Prophet and we shall bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonour our Prophet... The saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat."

The threat letter issued by the Al Qaeda on June 6 Courtesy- India Today

What is the controversy involving BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma?

The entire controversy stemmed from the derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad made by the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on a TV Channel debate show. The remarks have ignited a massive row and since then, multiple cases have been registered against her for hurting religious sentiments.

In a bid to do damage control after intense backlash from over 15 nations, the ruling BJP suspended Sharma while issuing a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality. After this, Sharma unconditionally withdrew her statement.