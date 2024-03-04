Disabled People Call for Political Recognition and Action, Release Manifesto

Organisations working in the field of disability rights—including the National Centre for the Promotion of the Employment of Disabled Persons (NCPEDP) and the National Disability Network (NDN)—have developed a great idea: a Manifesto for and By the Citizens with Disabilities. By seeking a reservation for disabled people in the upcoming national parliamentary elections, the manifesto released last week will ensure that the views and opinions of disabled people will be addressed by the ruling government and voting blocs.

The voices of disabled persons swelled across the country, as Arman Ali, Executive Director of NCPEDP, explained about the growing role of this community in India's socioeconomic well-being. In addition to the 7% of the population that belongs to minority groups; and the over 1 crore members of the electorate, it is also important to note that their impact cannot be underestimated. "Therefore, they aren't only their huge voting sizes but most importantly, they are also the customers of goods and services and to the economy at large, hence social-economic growth and the GDP of the country," Ali said.