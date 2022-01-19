Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Dip In Daily COVID-19 Cases In Puducherry

895 patients recovered and were discharged during last 24 hours. The overall recoveries stood at 1,29,319.

Puducherry witnesses a downfall in COVID-19 cases -

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 2:43 pm

Puducherry confirmed 1,849 fresh coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours as against 2093 cases reported on Tuesday, registering a dip in number of new cases. The cumulative active cases however rose to 11, 344 as against 10,393 recorded on Tuesday.

A release from the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G Sriramulu said Puducherry region alone accounted for 1,316 fresh cases out of the total 1849 cases while Karaikal had 447, Mahe 28 and Yanam  58.The overall tally of cases of infection was 1,42,559.

The Director said that 895 patients recovered and were discharged during last 24 hours. The overall recoveries stood at 1,29,319. Sriramulu said three more people succumbed to the infection during last twenty-four hours in Puducherry pushing up the toll to 1896. The total active cases rose to 11,344 of whom 127 were in hospitals and the remaining 11,217 in home isolation.

The Department of Health has tested so far 21,05,322 samples and has found 17,81,220 out of them to be negative. The test positivity rate today was 30.23 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.33 percent and 90.71 percent, respectively. Sriramulu said the Department of Health has administered so far 15,08,290 doses which comprised 9,12,066 first doses, 5, 92, 743 second and 3481 booster doses.

With the coronavirus infection showing no abatement, the Directorate of Education has ordered closure of classes 10 to 12  till January 31. Schools had closed physical classes for 1st to 9th standards since January 10 and directed online classes for students of these classes. Students should, however, use the online mode at home to continue their academic pursuits, as physical conduct of classes had been dispensed with because of pandemic situation.

The government has also asked departments to ensure that a cap of 50 percent was adopted for the Groups B and C staff till month end. This has been introduced in keeping with the guidelines issued by the Central government.

With PTI Inputs

