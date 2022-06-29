Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
DGCA Grants Licence To Deoghar Airport To Handle Narrow-Body Aircraft

The Deoghar airport, which will be inaugurated soon, is going to provide air connectivity to Jharkhand, northern West Bengal and south-eastern Bihar, the AAI noted.

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 8:28 pm

Aviation regulator DGCA granted the aerodrome licence to the newly-built Deoghar airport in Jharkhand on Wednesday, allowing it to handle narrow-body aircraft such as A321 and B737.

"The newly-built Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand received aerodrome licence from DGCA today," the Airports Authority of India (AAI) wrote on Twitter.

The licence has been upgraded from 3C to 4C, which permits commercial operations up to Airbus 321, Boeing 737 type and equivalent aircraft, it added. A 3C licence allows an airport to only handle regional aircraft like ATR-72.

The Deoghar airport, which will be inaugurated soon, is going to provide air connectivity to Jharkhand, northern West Bengal and south-eastern Bihar, the AAI noted. "It will also facilitate easy connectivity to pilgrims coming to Baidyanath Dhaam," it stated.

(With PTI inputs)

