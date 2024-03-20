Devdungri Remains A Testament To The History Of India's RTI Act

In the late 1990s, the MKSS played a critical role in the campaign for the enactment of the Right to Information Act. Their relentless efforts and advocacy finally bore fruit when Parliament passed the Right to Information Act in 2005. This historic legislation empowered Indian citizens with the right to access information held by public authorities, making the government more transparent and accountable to the people. As the RTI movement gained momentum, Roy, Singh, Dey and Lal Singh remained deeply committed to the cause, continuing to work closely with the community in Devdungri. The village became a hub for dialogues, discussions, and debates on issues ranging from social equality and gender rights to sustainable development and environmental protection.