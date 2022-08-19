Friday, Aug 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Despite Directions, Delhi Private Schools Didn't Give Admission To EWS Children: NCPCR

It has been observed that despite strict directions to the officers and branches involved in ensuring admission of the candidates under EWS/DG and CWSN category, they have not been given admission till date.

NCPCR sought details of EWS admissions in private schools Representational image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 5:30 pm

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday said despite its directions, private schools in Delhi did not give admission to certain children under the economically weaker section (EWS) category.

In a letter to the Delhi chief secretary, the NCPCR sought details of EWS admissions in private schools since the 2020-21 academic year. It has been observed that despite strict directions to the officers and branches involved in ensuring admission of the candidates under EWS/DG and CWSN category, they have not been given admission till date.

"Subsequently, you are requested to provide details of the following for academic years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23: Year-wise vacancy for EWS/DG category candidates, seats allotted against the vacancy, and total number of children admitted against the seats allotted in private schools of Delhi," it said.

Related stories

NCPCR Seeks Strict Action From Rajasthan Govt Over 9-Year-Old Dalit Boy’s Killing

NCPCR Asks Jajpur Collector For Report On School Students Doing Construction Work

Maharashtra Govt Grants Reservation To Maratha Community Under EWS Category

The commission also asked how many seats remained vacant in the respective year after admission of children against allotted seats. "The requisite response with mentioned details may kindly be submitted in the Commission within seven days of receipt of this letter,” the NCPCR wrote to the Delhi chief secretary.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Directions Delhi Private Schools No Admission EWS Children NCPCR CWSN Seats Allotted Vacancy National Commission For Protection Of Child Rights
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arjun Kapoor's Statement Over Boycott Trend Irks MP's Home Minister

Arjun Kapoor's Statement Over Boycott Trend Irks MP's Home Minister

Vijender Singh Vs Eliasu Sulley: Preview

Vijender Singh Vs Eliasu Sulley: Preview