Deputy Tahsildar Held For Harassing Woman Constable

A Deputy Tahsildar on election duty as part of a flying squad was arrested on Sunday on charges of sexually harassing a woman police constable of his team.



The four-member team led by the official Babu was involved in a vehicle check for violation of the model of conduct, police said. As the team was taking a rest, Babu reportedly made advances to the police constable and sexually harassed her.



After raising the alarm, she reported the incident to the All Women Police Station, where she is attached and, a case was registered against Babu.



Initial inquiry revealed that Babu misbehaved with her and was taken into custody. He was produced before a court and remanded and lodged in the sub-jail in Coonoor.

With PTI inputs.