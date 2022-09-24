Delhiites woke up to another rainy morning on Saturday as the weather department predicted heavy downpour during the day.

Intermittent rain may continue over parts of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Noida for at least a few more hours and its intensity may reduce by afternoon, vice-president, meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat said.

Delhi and Palam recorded 39 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am on Saturday, while Safdarjung received 15mm of rainfall, he said.

According to the weather department, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and in the adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh).

With incessant rainfall in the last two days, waterlogging and traffic jams have been reported in several parts of the city. On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100 per cent, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'good' (43) category around 9.15 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

