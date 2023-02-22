Delhi: Security Beefed Up At MCD Headquarters Ahead Of Mayoral Poll

Authorities have stepped up security inside the municipal House and on the Civic Centre premises in Delhi for the mayoral poll, scheduled to begin shortly.

Several civil defence personnel, including women members, have been deployed in the chamber of the House.

Civic Centre is the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Heavy deployment of paramilitary force has been done on the premises of the Civic Centre.

After much delay since the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi, the stage is set for the election of a new mayor following a Supreme Court order.

During the municipal House, election to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee will be held.

The exercise to hold elections to the top post will be carried out after previous three failed attempts.

Last week, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena gave his nod to convene the municipal House for holding the mayoral election following the apex court order.

The top court on February 17 ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the MCD to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the standing committee of the civic body.

The court issued the order after hearing a plea moved by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi, who had sought an early conduct of the election.

The maiden meeting of the newly elected 250-member MCD House on January 6 was adjourned following ruckus between the AAP and BJP members, and two successive meetings on January 24 and February 6 were also adjourned without electing the mayor and the deputy mayor amid loud protests by AAP councillors over the presiding officer's decision to administer oath to the 10 aldermen first.a