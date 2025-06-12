National

Delhi Scorches As Mercury Surges Past 45°C, Breaking Season Records

Delhi reels under an intense heatwave as temperatures soar beyond 45°C, pushing the city into extreme summer conditions. With residents seeking shade, the blistering heat has disrupted daily life and raised concerns over water scarcity, power demand, and health risks across the capital.

Delhi Heatwave | Photo: PTI/Vijay Varma

Sparse public presence on the Kartavya Path on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi as the city grapples with an intense heatwave, with maximum temperatures soaring to 45.5 degrees Celsius in several areas.

Delhi Temperature | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Women walk under umbrellas on a hot summer day, in New Delhi.

Delhi Hot Weather | Photo: PTI

Boys bath in a canal for relief from the scorching heat, near Haiderpur Water Treatment plant in New Delhi.

Heatwave Crisis As Delhi Hits 45°C | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Boys bath in a tubewell for relief from the scorching heat, in New Delhi.

Delhi-NCR Temperature | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Women use scarves to protect their faces from the scorching sun during a summer afternoon, in New Delhi.

Red alert for heat wave in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

A child eat an ice-cream to beat the heat during a summer afternoon, in New Delhi.

Heatwave Alert In Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Women use scarves to protect their faces from the scorching sun during a summer afternoon, in New Delhi.

Delhi-NCR Weather | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

People take protection against the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in New Delhi.

Weather: Hot day in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

A young woman carries an umbrella to shield herself from the scorching sun during a summer morning, at a lawn along Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Delhi woke up to a warm morning on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling at 30.7 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

