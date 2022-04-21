Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Delhi Records 965 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 1 Fatality, Positivity Rate 4.71%

Previously, Delhi reported one death and 1,009 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, the maximum since February 10, with a positivity rate of 5.7 per cent.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 21 Apr 2022 10:58 pm

According to the data shared by the health department on Thursday, Delhi logged 965 fresh Covid-19 cases in a day with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent while one more person succumbed to the infection.

A total of 20,480 tests were conducted in the city a day ago, as per data.

Delhi had reported one death and 1,009 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, the maximum since February 10, with a positivity rate of 5.7 per cent.

On Tuesday, the city had reported 632 cases with a positivity rate of 4.42 per cent. A day before, Delhi logged 501 cases with a positivity rate of 7.72 per cent.

(With PTI Inputs)

