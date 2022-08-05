Covid Surge: Delhi Reports 2,419 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest In Six Months

Delhi on Friday reported 2,419 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in six months.

Delhi also reported a positivity rate of 12.95, making it the fourth-day straight when the national capital's positivity rate crossed 10.

Delhi also reported two Covid-related deaths on Friday, taking the death toll to 26,327. With Friday's figures, the total Covid-19 tally of Delhi also rose to 19,64,793.

Friday was the third consecutive day that the daily count of Covid-19 cases crossed the 2,000-mark in Delhi.

The positivity rate and the daily Covid-19 infections in Delhi have risen steadily in the last one week or so.

Experts on Thursday said that people letting their guard down and not following social distancing norms are leading to a surge in the number of Covid-19 infections. They stressed that these fluctuations also indicate that the disease is at the endemic stage.

(With PTI inputs)