Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid Surge: Delhi Reports 2,419 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest In Six Months

Delhi's positivity rate and the daily Covid-19 infections have risen steadily in the last one week or so. Experts have said that people letting their guard down and not following social distancing norms are leading to this surge.

undefined
Fresh Covid cases in Delhi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 10:46 pm

Delhi on Friday reported 2,419 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in six months. 

Delhi also reported a positivity rate of 12.95, making it the fourth-day straight when the national capital's positivity rate crossed 10.

Delhi also reported two Covid-related deaths on Friday, taking the death toll to 26,327. With Friday's figures, the total Covid-19 tally of Delhi also rose to 19,64,793.

Related stories

One Fresh Covid-19 Case In Andamans

Ladakh Reports 17 New Covid Cases

Tamil Nadu Logs 1,141 New Covid-19 Cases

Friday was the third consecutive day that the daily count of Covid-19 cases crossed the 2,000-mark in Delhi. 

The positivity rate and the daily Covid-19 infections in Delhi have risen steadily in the last one week or so. 

Experts on Thursday said that people letting their guard down and not following social distancing norms are leading to a surge in the number of Covid-19 infections. They stressed that these fluctuations also indicate that the disease is at the endemic stage. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey