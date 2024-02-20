Delhi-NCR Gets Rain, More Likely Today; Parts Of Uttarakhand, HP Covered In Snow

In Uttarakhand, towns like Badrinath, Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib received snowfall, while the lower areas in Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts received rain on Monday.

Badrinath, Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib, Valley of Flowers National Park, Nanda Devi National Park and large areas of Kedarnath Musk Deer Sanctuary are covered with fresh snow, news agency PTI quoted Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee media in-charge Harish Gaur as saying.