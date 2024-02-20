Delhi-NCR Gets Rain, More Likely Today; Parts Of Uttarakhand, HP Covered In Snow

Delhi-NCR received rainfall in the wee hours of Tuesday, with temperature dropping down to 12 degrees Celsius and more showers predicted for the day by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Delhi saw a breezy day on Monday, with the maximum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. The minimum temperature had settled at 14.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal in the morning.
IMD has predicted "generally cloudy sky with the possibility of drizzle in one or two places." The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 25.5 and 11.8 degrees Celsius respectively.
Parts Himachal, Uttarakhand Covered In Snow
Meanwhile, northern hillstations Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and J&K are covered in snow, leading to a significant drop in temperatures. The weather office had issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rain/snowfall and thunderstorms accompanied by hail, gusty winds and lightning in seven out of 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday.
In Uttarakhand, towns like Badrinath, Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib received snowfall, while the lower areas in Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts received rain on Monday.
Badrinath, Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib, Valley of Flowers National Park, Nanda Devi National Park and large areas of Kedarnath Musk Deer Sanctuary are covered with fresh snow, news agency PTI quoted Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee media in-charge Harish Gaur as saying.
Temperatures have dropped significantly due to rain and snowfall, he said.
Tourists Stranded In Himachal
Some tourists stranded on the Komik-Hikkam road in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti valley in Lahaul and Spiti following snowfall were rescued and taken to a nearby homestay, the district police said on Monday.
The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, including the south portal of the Atal Tunnel, are receiving intermittent snowfall and traffic beyond Manali has been stopped. The higher areas of Dalhousie also received snow, reports said.
State capital Shimla witnessed hailstorm for a short span on Monday evening. The MeT office has cautioned that essential services such as electricity, water and communication could be affected.
The weather department also issued an orange warning of heavy rain/snow and thunderstorms accompanied with hail, gusty wind and lighting at isolated places on Tuesday and predicted rains or snow at isolated places on February 22, 23 and 24.
(With PTI inputs)