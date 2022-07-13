Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Delhi Minister Rajender Pal Gautam Launches 2 Mohalla Clinics In Seemapuri

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajender Pal Gautam on Wednesday inaugurated two mohalla clinics in Seemapuri and claimed these facilities ensure free checkups for the people of Delhi and also who come here for treatment.

File photo of a mohalla clinic in Delhi.

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 10:27 pm

The newly inaugurated mohalla clinics are located in two wards of Seemapuri -- New Seemapuri and Sunder Nagri.


"By establishing this Mohalla Clinic, we have ensured all people in this area will get better medical facilities. I am very happy that the Arvind Kejriwal government is living up to the expectations of the people of Delhi and is able to meet their demands," Gautam said.


He inquired about the arrangements of mohalla clinics and interacted with various patients.


"I interacted with a patient who came from Uttar Pradesh for treatment. This shows that the opening of Mohalla Clinic ensures free checkups not only for the people of Delhi but also for people from all over the country who are living in Delhi or have come here for their treatment, ” he said.


The Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic is the flagship primary health care project by the Government of Delhi. These clinics, spread across Delhi, provide free primary healthcare to the public.

