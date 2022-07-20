Delhi Metro's Average Daily Ridership Dropped To 17.10 Lakh In 2020-21: Government

Delhi Metro clocked an average daily ridership of 17.10 lakh in 2020-21, down by over 60 per cent a year ago, the government has said.

India, as did the rest of the world, witnessed near absolute immobility after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic with multiple lockdowns imposed across its cities to contain the virus.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore in a written reply to a query in Rajya Sabha on Monday said that Delhi Metro's average daily ridership in 2018-19 had stood at 45.44 lakh.

The figures were 50.65 lakh for 2019-2020, according to the data he shared. The three years' figures reveal 2020-21 to be one of leanest years passenger traffic-wise in metro.

"Metro services were suspended from March 22, 2020 to March 31, 2020 for FY 2019-20 ie for 10 days. Thus, the figures for average daily are calculated considering only 356 days for the corresponding financial year.

“Metro services were suspended from 1st April 2020 to 6th September 2020 for FY 2020-21 ie for 159 days. Thus, the figures for average daily are calculated considering only 206 days for the corresponding financial year," the government said.

For the financial year 2021-22, the average daily ridership stood at 24.77 lakh, it said. "Metro services were suspended from May 10, 2021 to June 6, 2021 for FY 2021-22 ie for 28 days. Thus, the figures for average daily are calculated considering only 337 days for the corresponding financial year," it added.

DMRC uses the metric of journey or line utilisation, which is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destination. For the month of June 2022, the ridership stood at 41.21 lakh, government said.

In response to another query, the minister said that the total revenue from all traffic operations in 2016-17 was Rs 2,179 crore, which was increased to Rs 3,897.29 crore in 2019-20. However, the revenue for 2020-21 dropped to Rs 876.98 crore, according to the data shared by the minister.

(With PTI inputs)