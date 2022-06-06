Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Delhi Government To Open 100 More Mohalla Clinics Across City

The Delhi Government, on Monday, announced that it will open another 100 'Mohalla clinics' across the city to ensure the citizen "world-class" healthcare facilities.

File photo of a mohalla clinic in Delhi.

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 6:54 pm

The Delhi government will open 100 more mohalla clinics across the national capital to provide "world-class" primary healthcare services to all residents, an official statement said on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took stock of the mohalla clinic project and said the government is working to completely digitize the clinics and doctors will be able to track the medical history of patients to provide better treatment, read the statement. 


The capital currently has 519 mohalla clinics that offer free primary health care services to patients, including 212 different types of tests. Every day, over 60,000 people are treated in these mohalla clinics.  The preparations for these upcoming clinics are well underway and will be completed soon, said the statement. 


"The Kejriwal government's Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics are known around the world, and people have been visiting Delhi to learn about this public healthcare model," Sisodia said. The Delhi government's goal is to provide primary healthcare to every resident of Delhi, and expanding the number of mohalla clinics is a landmark step in that direction, he added. The statement also said work on digitizing all mohalla clinics in Delhi is progressing quickly. Many mohalla clinics have been fully digitized, with information about patients and their medical histories collected using tablets available at clinics. 

According to the minister, the mohalla clinic is the very first point of detection for any disease that strikes the city. "After digitization, the data from here will be used to assess any disease before it affects the people of Delhi. Furthermore, such data will be crucial in the development of health-related policies," he said.

