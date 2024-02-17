Delhi Fire Probe: Huge Quantity Of Inflammable Chemical Found In Alipur Factory, Says Police FIR

A huge quantity of inflammable material was found in the premises of the factory in Delhi’s Alipur – where 11 people died in a fire – posing a risk to human life, according to the FIR registered on the incident.

The son of the factory owner was being questioned in the case as the owner was also killed in Thursday’s fire, it said. The FIR, a copy of which is with PTI also, said the factory had multiple machines and iron drums, which were later found in a burnt state.

At least 11 people – the factory owner and 10 workers – died and four others were injured in a fire that broke out in a paint factory in outer Delhi's Alipur area on Thursday evening.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in a statement has said the building in which the fire broke out was being used illegally for the purpose of mixing chemical paint. The police said that all the eleven deceased have been identified by their family members.

"Eight dead bodies were handed over to their families after identification on Friday. Three more are identified on Saturday," a police officer said. Ram Pravesh (18), Kripa Shanaker (42) and Harish Chandra Yadav (59) were identified on Saturday.