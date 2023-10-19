Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Till November 22

In connection with the ongoing case over excise policy, a Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case till November 22.

The case so far

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court told the Enforcement Directorate that it would be difficult for them to prove the charge of money laundering against Sisodia if the bribe that was allegedly paid for tweaking the Delhi excise policy was not part of a predicate offence.

Acccording to the bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti, which reserved its verdict on two separate regular bail pleas of Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases, the Enforcement Directorate it cannot go by the assumption of bribe having been paid, and whatever protection an accused enjoys under law needs to be granted.

About the case

On February 26, Central Bureau of Investgation (CBI) arrested Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy CM of Delhi for his alleged role in the 'scam'. He has been in custody since then.

The ED had arrested Sisodia in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 after questioning him in Tihar Jail.

Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28.