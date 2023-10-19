Sunday, Oct 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Till November 22

Home National

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Till November 22

On February 26, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy CM of Delhi for his alleged role in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia
Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Outlook Web Desk

Updated: 19 Oct 2023 1:05 pm

In connection with the ongoing case over excise policy, a Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case till November 22.

The case so far

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court told the Enforcement Directorate that it would be difficult for them to prove the charge of money laundering against Sisodia if the bribe that was allegedly paid for tweaking the Delhi excise policy was not part of a predicate offence.

Acccording to the bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti, which reserved its verdict on two separate regular bail pleas of Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases, the Enforcement Directorate it cannot go by the assumption of bribe having been paid, and whatever protection an accused enjoys under law needs to be granted.

About the case

On February 26, Central Bureau of Investgation (CBI) arrested Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy CM of Delhi for his alleged role in the 'scam'. He has been in custody since then.

The ED had arrested Sisodia in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 after questioning him in Tihar Jail.

Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28.

 

Advertisement

Tags

National Manish Sisodia Delhi Court Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) Custody Enforcement Directorate (ED)

Related stories

Delhi Liquor Policy Row: SC Seeks Evidence On AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's Case

Manish Sisodia Bail Plea: Supreme Court Seeks Response From ED, CBI In Delhi Excise Policy Case By July 28

Supreme Court To Hear Bail Pleas Of AAP Leader Manish Sisodia In Delhi Excise Policy Case

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read