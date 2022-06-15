Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Delhi Court Grants Punjab Police Transit Remand Of Lawrence Bishnoi

Punjab Police has stated that the murder of Sidhu Moosewala has been the result of inter-gang rivalry. He was alleged shot dead by Santosh Jadhav associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang of Punjab.

PTI

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 11:57 pm

New Delhi, Jim 14 (PTI)

A Delhi court Tuesday granted Punjab Police the transit remand of alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to take him to Punjab in a case related to the killing of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. 


The court passed the order as Punjab Police produced gangster Lawrence Bishnoi before it after formally arresting him in the case.


It directed the state police to produce Bishnoi Wednesday before Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court.


Punjab Police had said the killing of MooseWala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.


Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.


Bishnoi is facing a trial for the offence committed under stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) here and was lodged in the Tihar jail.
 

National Tihar Jail Lawrence Bishnoi Punjab Police Delhi Court Chief Judicial Magistrate Mansa Court Trial Unidentified Assailants
