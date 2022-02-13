Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Adds 804 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths; Positivity Rate Comes Down To 1.50 Pc

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Delhi Adds 804 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths; Positivity Rate Comes Down To 1.50 Pc
COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Delhi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 8:26 pm

Delhi on Sunday reported 804 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate declined further to 1.50 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's caseload increased to 18,51,320 and the death toll climbed to 26,072, the latest bulletin showed.

A total of 53,719 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said. Delhi on Saturday reported 920 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and 13 deaths.

It recorded 977 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 12 deaths on Friday. On Thursday, the city logged 1,104 cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent and 12 deaths.

Related stories

11,136 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 146 Deaths Reported In Kerala

AP Reports 749 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

Over 70 Per Cent Children In 15-18 Age Group Administered First Dose Of Covid Vaccine: Mandaviya

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the latest wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India New Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Goa To Vote On Monday; 301 Candidates In Fray For 40 Seats

Goa To Vote On Monday; 301 Candidates In Fray For 40 Seats

Hazare Not To Sit On Hunger Strike Against Maha Govt's Wine Policy

UP Elections Phase 2: Around 5000 Critical Booths; 60k+ Cops, 800 CAPF Companies Deployed

Punjab Records 8 More Deaths, 444 New Cases In A Day

TN Posts 2,812 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Deaths

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Brandon Maxwell fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week at the Daryl Roth Theatre on in New York.

The Ramp In Spring

Protestors against COVID-19 restrictions attend a rally in support of a trucker convoy in Edmonton Alta. The demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge, downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions and vented fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society.

The Long Haul

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident