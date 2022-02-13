Delhi Adds 804 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths; Positivity Rate Comes Down To 1.50 Pc

Delhi on Sunday reported 804 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate declined further to 1.50 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's caseload increased to 18,51,320 and the death toll climbed to 26,072, the latest bulletin showed.

A total of 53,719 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said. Delhi on Saturday reported 920 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and 13 deaths.

It recorded 977 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 12 deaths on Friday. On Thursday, the city logged 1,104 cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent and 12 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the latest wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

With PTI Inputs