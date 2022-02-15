Daily COVID-19 Cases Drop To 68 In Pondy

Puducherry witnessed a dip in the number of daily cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Tuesday with only 68 infections added afresh.

The 68 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 1,971 samples and were spread over Puducherry 39, Karaikal 16, Yanam 8 and Mahe 5. With this, the total caseload shot up to 1,65,363.

Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu said the active cases were 900 of whom 35 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals, and the remaining 865 patients were in-home quarantine.

One more person from neighbouring Reddiarpalayam succumbed to the infection in JIPMER during the last twenty-four hours, raising the toll to 1,959.

Sriramulu said 196 patients recovered and were discharged during the last twenty-four hours, while the overall recoveries were 1,62,504.

The Health Department has tested 21,94,136 samples so far and has found 18, 38, 031 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 3.45 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.27 per cent, respectively. Sriramulu said the Department of Health has administered 15,57,738 doses so far, which comprised 9,26,651 first doses, 6,19,749 second and 11,338 booster doses.

With PTI inputs.