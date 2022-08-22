Daily Covid-19 Cases Down To Single Digits In Puducherry

Puducherry reported only six new cases of COVID-19 on Monday with the fresh cases surfacing after examination of 88 samples. Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said Puducherry region recorded four cases while Karaikal saw the two other cases.

Mahe and Yanam regions reported no fresh case of the viral infection, the Director said. The overall caseload in the Union Territory was 1,72,422. The Director said 29 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,70,191.

No fresh death was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the total fatalities remained unchanged at 1,967. Sriramulu said the health department has examined 23,73,321 samples so far and found 20,09,238 samples out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 6.82 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 per cent and 98.71 per cent respectively, the Director said. There were 264 active cases that comprised eight patients undergoing treatment in hospitals, including one patient in state-run JIPMER, and 256 people in home quarantine.

Sriramulu said the department has administered a total of 19,98,467 doses so far which comprised 9,86,321 first doses, 7,97,489 second doses and 2,14,657 booster doses.

(With PTI inputs)