Cyclone Warning In Southern States; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh On Alert

While the Northern India is witnessing the poll storms with the MCD elections coming out and state assembly election results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh awaited, three southern states are in verge of deep cyclone that may strike Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry tomorrow early morning.

As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on December 6, a depression centering over the southeast Bay of Bengal, about 900 km southeast of Chennai was located. In a tweet it said, “Depression lay centred at 11:30 pm on December 6 over southeast Bay of Bengal, about 840 km east-southeast of Karaikal, and about 900 km southeast of Chennai.”

As per the reports the depression will be transformed to a cyclone by today evening and will hit the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry by morning of December 8.

The cyclone will bring heavy rainfalls in most parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and will badly affect the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. The rainfall will be accompanied with lightening and thunderstorms, as per IMD.

Red alert has been issued in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu. Several protection measures are taken. 6 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have already reached the state. As per the reports of ANI, they are deployed in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Chennai.

Three teams of NDRF will soon be deputed at Puducherry and Karaikal. There will be two control rooms and health centres functional when the cyclone will pass through the coastal lands. Teams are also ready in Andhra Pradesh and will be activated according to the orders. Rescue and relief teams of Army and Navvy along with the coastal guards are also ready for required actions.

On the preparedness for the cyclone, Cabinet secretary Gauba said, “The aim should be that there is no loss of lives and to minimise damage to property and infrastructure such as power and telecom, and in case of damage to this infrastructure, it must be restored in the quickest possible time”

As the conditions of Andaman Sea and some parts of Bay of Bengal are expected to be extremely rough throughout these days, the fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea.

The cyclone has been named Mandous which has been given by United Arab Emirates (UAE). In Arabic, Mandous means ‘treasure box’. Notably, after Sitarang that had hit Bangladesh this October, it will be the second cyclone generated in Bay of Bengal in the post-monsoon season.