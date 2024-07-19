Rain Updates: Low-Pressure Area Forms Over Bay Of Bengal; Schools Shut In Some Kerala Districts

Monsoon woes continue to affect people in the country as heavy rains of the season have led to floods, waterlogging, road closures, landslides and traffic congestion across cities amid alerts being issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for further downpour.
While alerts were sounded for southern states of Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana, a low-pressure area formed over the central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal is also likely to trigger heavy rain in Odisha.
Weather Updates, July 19
Karnataka: Under the influence of a low-pressure area over central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka for the next three days, the IMD said on Thursday. The IMD has issued a red alert for July 19 and 20 in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and south interior Karnataka.
Odisha: Heavy rains are likely in Odisha over the next four days with a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the weather office said. The low-pressure area formed over the central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal, and it is likely to become more marked over the next two days and move northwestwards towards the Odisha coast, Regional Met Centre director Manorama Mohanty told news agency PTI. "Under its impact, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in many places across Odisha over the next four days," she said.
Mumbai: Heavy rains that began in the early Thursday morning led to waterlogging in some parts of Mumbai. While Mumai received 101 millimetres of rainfall, as per IMD's Colaba observatory, the figure was 50.2 millimetres for the suburbs as recorded by the Santacruz observatory, an official said in the evening. In a 10-hour period between 8am and 6pm, Mumbai 47.29 mm of rain, the eastern part of the metropolis got 30.56 mm and the western areas received 38.18 mm, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's monsoon update.
Kerala: Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala, especially the hilly areas of its northern Malabar districts on Thursday, disrupting the normal life there. Incidents of flooding, uprooting of trees, property damage and minor landslides were reported from many parts of the northern Kerala districts of Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod where the IMD issued a red alert for the day. The district administration in all three districts declared a holiday for educational institutions on Friday, July 19.
Assam: The flood situation in Assam has been showing signs of improvement with the affected population reducing to about 2.72 lakh, though fresh areas were inundated as the number of deluge-hit districts rose to 13 on Thursday, an official bulletin said on Thursday. Two major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were still flowing over the danger level at two locations, it said. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said number of affected population currently stood at 2,72,037 in 31 revenue circles and 695 villages of 13 districts.