Rain Updates: Low-Pressure Area Forms Over Bay Of Bengal; Schools Shut In Some Kerala Districts

Odisha: Heavy rains are likely in Odisha over the next four days with a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the weather office said. The low-pressure area formed over the central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal, and it is likely to become more marked over the next two days and move northwestwards towards the Odisha coast, Regional Met Centre director Manorama Mohanty told news agency PTI. "Under its impact, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in many places across Odisha over the next four days," she said.