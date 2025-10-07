CPI(ML) Liberation Rejects 19-Seat Offer, Seeks Dignified Representation

CPI(ML) rejects 19-seat offer, proposes contesting around 30 seats for fair representation.
Party emphasizes its influence on voter outcomes beyond contested seats.
Bihar elections set for November 6 and 11, counting on November 14; current assembly term ends November 22.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has declined an offer to contest 19 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections as part of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan.
Party leaders described the proposal as "not a dignified proposal," citing that it mirrored the number of seats contested in the 2020 elections and included changes to at least three constituencies. In response, CPI(ML) has proposed contesting approximately 30 seats, a reduction of nearly 25% from their initial demand of 40 seats.
The party emphasized its significant contribution to the alliance, not only through direct contests but also by influencing voter outcomes in adjacent areas. CPI(ML) has stated that all options remain open if their revised proposal is not accepted.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections, setting the stage for a high-stakes political contest in the state. Voting will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting of votes scheduled for November 14, 2025.
The term of the current 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly expires on November 22. Political parties across the spectrum had urged the Election Commission to hold the elections immediately after the Chhath festival, citing that a significant portion of the state’s population returns home during the festivities, ensuring higher voter turnout.