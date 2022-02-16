Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Covid: Two More Deaths, 157 Fresh Cases In Himachal Pradesh

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,573, the official said, adding that 617 more patients recovered from the viral disease. 

Covid: Two More Deaths, 157 Fresh Cases In Himachal Pradesh
Covid: Two More Deaths, 157 Fresh Cases In Himachal Pradesh

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 10:08 pm

Himachal Pradesh recorded two more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the death toll 4,068, while 157 new cases took the infection tally to 2,81,173, a health official said. 


A 65-year-old man in Kangra and another elderly person in Mandi was among the new Covid deaths, the official added. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,573, the official said, adding that 617 more patients recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,74,512, he said.

 

With PTI inputs. 

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Shimla Himachal Pradesh
