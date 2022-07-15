Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Made Free For Adults Over The Next 75 Days

The announcement by Union MoS Anurag Thakur on Wednesday comes a few days after the Centre reduced the gap between the second dose and boosters shots from nine to six months, thereby increasing the eligibility pool.

A women receiving her covid vaccine. PTI Photo

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 9:19 am

Starting Friday, Covid-19 vaccine booster shots will be free of cost for all adults across India at government centres under a special drive over the next 75 days. The announcement comes amid the worry of low coverage of the third dosage. 

So far, less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77 crores in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose. However, around 26 per cent of the estimated 16 crores eligible population aged 60 and above and healthcare and frontline workers have received the booster dose, news agency PTI reported, quoting an official. 

The announcement by Union MoS Anurag Thakur on Wednesday comes a few days after the Centre reduced the gap between the second dose and boosters shots from nine to six months, thereby increasing the eligibility pool.

“India is celebrating 75 years of Independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, the government has decided to give booter dose free of cost to all people above 18 years of age at all government vaccination centres. This new provision will give additional security to the people of India," said information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur.

Following Thakur's announcement, Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, “Under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi, a 75-day free vaccination campaign will be conducted from 15 July, in which all citizens above the age of 18 years will be given free vaccination doses at government centres. Hearty thanks to Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji for this decision."

 

On April 10 this year, India began administering precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years. On January 10 for health care workers, frontline workers, and citizens above 60 years of age with comorbidities. 
 

