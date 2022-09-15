Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu Logs 419 Cases, 1 Fatality

Tamil Nadu recorded 419 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday pushing the statewide caseload to 35,74,933 while the death toll mounted to 38,039 with one more fatality, the health department said.

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing Photo: AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 7:30 am

As many as 444 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours aggregating to 35,32,109 leaving 4,785 active infections, a medical bulletin said here.

Chennai continued to witness a spike in new infections with 96 people testing positive (compared to 94 cases on Tuesday). The state capital constituted the major chunk of infections of the total 419 cases while Coimbatore added 60.

As many as 24 districts of the total 38 reported new cases below 10.

Chennai also leads among districts with 2,230 active infections and overall 7,88,712 coronavirus cases.

A total of 16,570 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,91,57,766, so far.

According to the bulletin, a 50-year-old man from Cuddalore district who had tested Covid-19 positive ailing with co-morbidity was admitted to the government headquarters hospital on September 8 with complaints of fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. He died on September 10 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.

(Inputs from PTI)

